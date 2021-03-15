x
Body found Saturday in Grand River identified as Grand Haven man missing since November

No foul play is suspected in the incident.
Credit: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A body that was recovered Saturday from the Grand River has been identified as as a Grand Haven man who has been missing since November 2020, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Jeremiah Kasack, 36, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at around 8 a.m. walking down Lake Michigan Drive. Police said Kasack was homeless at the time of his disappearance.

After he was reported missing, searches were done on land and by air to find Kasack, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Leonard Street in Polkton Township, where a body had been found in the Grand River. Divers from the Sheriff's office responded and recovered the body.

On Monday, an autopsy was performed, and the subject was identified as Kasack.

According to the sheriff’s office, no foul play is suspected in the incident, but investigation is ongoing.

