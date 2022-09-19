Police investigating Caledonia house explosion that injured 1

Police say they believe the explosion was likely caused by a gas leak.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — One person was injured Monday after a house exploded in Caledonia.

The fire was called in just after midnight Monday near the corner of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

Authorities confirmed one occupant of the home was injured. Their status is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the explosion was likely caused by a gas leak. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is on scene attempting to get more information as authorities learn more.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

