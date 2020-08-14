Driver caught, store badly damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A storefront is badly damaged and a woman is in the hospital after a crash early Friday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at 2035 South Division Avenue on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Police say a woman crashed into the building, which signs indicate is a business called Tax America Multi-Services.

The woman fled the scene, but officers were able to catch up to her a short time later. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's not clear yet if anyone else was in the vehicle, but witnesses told police there may have been up to 4 others in the vehicle who fled the scene.

Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and it hasn't been determined yet if the driver will be arrested once she has been released from the hospital.

