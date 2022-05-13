2 injured in pin-in crash involving tractor

Both drivers were briefly pinned in their vehicles, police say. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured early Friday morning in a pin-in crash involving a tractor.

Police say the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Harding Street near 16th Avenue. A Chevy Equinox, driven by a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman, had been traveling westbound on Harding Street when she collided with the back of a tractor. The tractor, driven by a 29-year-old Conklin man, had been pulling an agricultural sprayer, police say.

The crash caused both vehicles to overturn and pin in the drivers.

Emergency personnel later extricated the drivers and transported them to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Equinox was cited for not stopping within a safe distance.

