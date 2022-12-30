x
No injuries after chicken coop heater sparks fire at Comstock Park home

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the fire started just before 10 a.m. at a home off West River Drive on Abrigador Trail.
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — No one was injured after a home caught fire in Comstock Park Friday morning.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the fire started just before 10 a.m. at a home off West River Drive on Abrigador Trail. 

Investigation on scene showed a chicken coop heater caught fire, eventually spreading to the house.

Plainfield Firefighters got dispatched to a structure assignment on Abrigador Trial, a reported house fire with flames showing. Plainfield C3 requested a 3rd alarm.

Posted by Plainfield Township Fire Department on Friday, December 30, 2022

Firefighters from multiple departments were called in to help fight the flames. Because the heater was located on the outside of the home, crews were able to contain the fire quickly. 

Everyone including the family cat made it out okay.

