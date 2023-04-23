Meet Chip, the comfort dog making a difference at Jenison Christian School

"The overall goal is to help our students as they work through some emotional needs," said principal Joe Oosterheert.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — An Ottawa County school added a new employee this month — although, he is quite a bit furrier than his coworkers.

Jenison Christian School welcomed Chip to their staff in April. He has one very important job.

"When Chip is wearing his bandana, he's a working dog," says Kristyn Sherk with Winning at Home.

"The overall goal is to help our students as they work through some emotional needs," said principal Joe Oosterheert.

Chip is a certified school counseling assistant and comfort dog. Just one month into his job, he's already making quite the difference.

"The students' reactions have been priceless," Oosterheert said.

"Their attitude and their demeanor changes significantly," added special education inclusivity director Scott Schermer.

He doesn't have to do much to show students it's okay to be vulnerable.

"Just being with Chip, being with a dog, a lot of times open students up and they're willing to talk, to share," says Oosterheert.

"They usually calm down very quickly, it is something that relaxes them," said Schermer.

Chip's only one, but already he's a hard-working pup.

"He actually gets dropped off in the car line with the kids come," said Schermer.

He's not only there for the students.

"It's just as much of a benefit for staff and adults as it is for kids," said Sterk.

It's not all work and no play for Chip, though. He has a loving family to come home to everyday after school.

"It's really cool to see kind of the transformation that he gets to do from working dog at school, to just being a family pet at home," said Sterk.

Chip has shown Jenison Christian a comforting shoulder to lean on is not too far-fetched.

"The students, just coming here has really brightened many of their days knowing Chip is here," said Oosterheert.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.