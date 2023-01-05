Holland to continue operating as-is despite Ottawa Co. shakeup, chamber of commerce concerned for small businesses

The Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce says decisions made by the county commissioners could have an adverse effect on local businesses.

HOLLAND, Michigan — All of the changes in Ottawa County following Tuesday's board of commissioners meeting have raised the eyebrows of some of the small businesses in the area.

Holland city manager Keith Van Beek says don't expect to see dramatic changes in town like the ones at the Ottawa County level.

"For the city of Holland, we continue to operate as-is," he says.

While the county is experiencing a public and controversial shakeup at the top, Holland remains steadfast in its mission

"We continue with the goals and the priorities that our community has set and has been communicated by city council," says Van Beek.

Among those priorities, continued business development and building a diverse workforce.

The Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce says decisions made by the county commissioners could have an adverse effect on local business. They sent this statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

The West Coast Chamber is passionate about serving our 1,200 member businesses and representing all of the employees who work and live in the greater Holland/Zeeland Area.

Ottawa County has been one of the fastest growing counties in the state over the last decade and was the fastest growing in 2021. Our favorable business climate played a role in this growth, which was driven in large part by Ottawa County being an attractive and welcoming community for all. And we can’t afford for this to change.

Fair and transparent processes are fundamental to effective governance. The abrupt and unexpected actions taken by the Board of Commissioners at their meeting on January 3, 2023 are concerning and will undoubtedly have an impact on our business community.

At the West Coast Chamber, our commitment is to educate our members on important policy issues, provide access to our elected officials, and serve as an advocate for a business-friendly environment.

We will continue to work collaboratively with the elected officials who represent our area to create a community where all people feel welcome, and businesses thrive.

Among the biggest concerns from the chamber, is the closure by commissioners of the county's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Van Beek assures people the city of Holland hasn't changed its stance on the matter.

"We think it's the right thing to do, but it's also the smart thing to do," says Van Beek. "That we have a diverse workforce and we serve a diverse community. We intend to absolutely continue with what has been one of our key priorities."

The city of Holland has had a Human Relations Commission since 1966 to promote diversity and fight discrimination in the city, which Van Beek says will continue to operate.

