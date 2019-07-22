CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. - Consumers Energy has partnered with Meijer for a third time to provide bottled water and bagged ice to customers who have been affected by the weekend storms.

The utility will be at the American Legion Cedar Springs Post on Monday, July 22 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The American Legion is located at 91 S. First St.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Consumers Energy has just under 46,000 customers remaining without power after more than 220,000 people lost electricity this weekend. Crews from six other states are assisting Consumers Energy with the power restoration, which is projected to be back by Tuesday evening. More than 2,800 downed wires have been attributed to the storm.

The utility and Meijer partnered Sunday to give out water and ice in Jenison --one of the areas hit hardest by the storms, as well as in Grand Rapids.

