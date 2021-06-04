Crash injures two 12-year-old girls, kills horses in Muskegon County

The horses both died at the scene, having likely saved the lives of the girls by taking the brunt of the impact.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Two girls were injured and two horses were killed Monday after being struck by a car in Muskegon County.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. in the 1700 black of Barnes Road in Egelston Township.

Police said a vehicle traveling northbound left the roadway, hitting two 12-year-old girls on their horses before crashing into a building. The driver of the vehicle told police that he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Both girls were taken to an area hospital, with one suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The horses both died at the scene, having likely saved the lives of the girls by taking the brunt of the impact.

Police said the girls were also wearing protective riding helmets which played a major role in protecting them from head injuries.

