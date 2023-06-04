Multiple crews respond to Solon Township house fire

SOLON, Mich. — Fire concerns are continuing to impact West Michigan as a house fire took over a home in Solon Township this morning.
Kent County Dispatch says reports of the fire came in around 4:00a.m.
Multiple crews responded to the scene alongside Solon Township Fire Department before eventually containing the fire.
Authorities have not said if anyone has suffered injuries.
