x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Multiple crews respond to Solon Township house fire

The threat of fire continues to impact communities in West Michigan
Credit: WZZM 13
Aftermath of a house fire in Solon Township

SOLON, Mich. — Fire concerns are continuing to impact West Michigan as a house fire took over a home in Solon Township this morning. 

Kent County Dispatch says reports of the fire came in around 4:00a.m.

Multiple crews responded to the scene alongside Solon Township Fire Department before eventually containing the fire.

Authorities have not said if anyone has suffered injuries.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

DO NOT USE

Before You Leave, Check This Out