Multiple crews respond to Solon Township house fire

The threat of fire continues to impact communities in West Michigan

SOLON, Mich. — Fire concerns are continuing to impact West Michigan as a house fire took over a home in Solon Township this morning.

Kent County Dispatch says reports of the fire came in around 4:00a.m.

Multiple crews responded to the scene alongside Solon Township Fire Department before eventually containing the fire.

Authorities have not said if anyone has suffered injuries.

