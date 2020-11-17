Dan’s Diner permanently closes amid COVID-19

The diner joins a large group of businesses and restaurants in Michigan that have had to shut their doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another restaurant here in West Michigan: Dan’s Diner.

The owner of the Grand Rapids restaurant posted the news Tuesday on Facebook:

“Sadly, today is the last day Dan’s Diner will be open,” the post reads. “2020 and the pandemic was just too much for us.”

On Sunday, Whitmer announced the implementation of a three-week epidemic order that goes into effect Wednesday. Under this order, dining-in at restaurants is prohibited.

