Dan’s Diner permanently closes amid COVID-19

The diner joins a large group of businesses and restaurants in Michigan that have had to shut their doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another restaurant here in West Michigan: Dan’s Diner.

The owner of the Grand Rapids restaurant posted the news Tuesday on Facebook:

“Sadly, today is the last day Dan’s Diner will be open,” the post reads. “2020 and the pandemic was just too much for us.”

The diner joins a large group of businesses and restaurants in Michigan that have had to shut their doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Whitmer announced the implementation of a three-week epidemic order that goes into effect Wednesday. Under this order, dining-in at restaurants is prohibited.

