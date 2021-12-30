Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 30

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 30.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FEDERAL HELP FOR MERCY ARRIVES TODAY: A team of 17 federal medical workers arrives today to help struggling staff at Mercy Health Muskegon.

It's the fourth Michigan hospital to receive federal help. A team of 20 has been helping Spectrum Health for a month.

SPECTRUM ADDING BEDS: Spectrum Health officials are expecting this COVID-19 surge to continue into the new year. The hospital system is adding 54 more beds in preparation, approved by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Right now, Spectrum Health hospitals are at about 90% capacity. Over the last 18 months, officials have added 150 additional treatment spaces. The approved amount is on top of changes they've already made since last year, modifying some rooms to hold more patients.

CMU BOOSTERS: Students and staff on campus at Central Michigan University must get a COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 17, the school announced Wednesday.

University community members are required to get the booster shot by then to be considered “fully vaccinated,” the school said. Students, staff and faculty who do not receive a booster vaccine will have to get tested weekly for the virus.

FORECAST: 4 to 8" of snow is still looking likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Get the full forecast here.

