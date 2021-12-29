Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 29

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 29.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — OTTAWA COUNTY SCHOOL MASKS: When students return to school after the holiday break, the mask mandate for Ottawa County children in kindergarten through sixth grade will be lifted.

However, some school districts have already decided to keep the masks in place when students return. Holland Public Schools is one of those districts. On Dec. 20, Interim Superintendent Nick Cassidy made a recommendation to the school board to leave the requirement in place.

OSTERIA ROSSA CLOSING: Another favorite dinner spot in downtown Grand Rapids is closing for good. Osteria Rossa, an Italian restaurant on Monroe Center, announced on Facebook that Friday will be its last day open.

The post cited unforeseen times as the reason behind the closure but did not provide any more specifics. It was named a top 10 restaurant in Michigan back in 2019 by Elite Magazine.

THE BOB CLOSING: The B.O.B. has decided to close for the week, ultimately canceling its New Year’s Eve party, the owners announced Monday. According to a Facebook post, the closure is “out of an abundance of caution.”

The B.O.B., short for "The Big Old Building" opened its doors as a multi-level entertainment facility in February 1997.

UOFM TO RETURN IN PERSON: University of Michigan students are returning to in-person classes next week, along with new COVID protocols.

Students are required to get a booster shot by Fec. 4, and they will have to show proof of vaccination at events on campus. An open letter was published in the Michigan Daily, asking for classes to be delayed in the wake of the omicron variant.

FORECAST: Relatively quiet weather for the next three days. Impactful snowfall is possible this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

