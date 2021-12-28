The B.O.B. closes for the week 'out of an abundance of caution'

The news has led to questions circulating on social media, as the business is expected to close its doors permanently in early 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The B.O.B. has decided to close for the week, ultimately canceling its New Year’s Eve party, the owners announced Monday.

According to a Facebook post, the closure is “out of an abundance of caution.”

The news has led to questions circulating on social media, as the business is expected to close its doors permanently in early 2022 amid a pending sale of its building.

Out an abundance of caution we have decided to stay closed this week and will not be holding a NYE party. Nothing about... Posted by The BOB on Monday, December 27, 2021

In 2020, the Gilmore Collection announced that both The B.O.B. and GLC Live at 20 Monroe were for sale. According to the corporation, both venues have been purchased but the buyers have not been made public.

In a release, the Gilmore Collection said the new owners “will continue operation of the performing arts portion of the business, which was rebranded in 2017 as GLC Live at 20 Monroe. The plans for the B.O.B. have not yet been made public.”

"The journey of creating The B.O.B and GLC Live at 20 Monroe into what they are today has been a wonderful opportunity for us," said CEO Gregory Gilmore. "We are excited to pass the torch to the new owners and begin the next chapter for our company and our brands."

