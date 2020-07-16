x
Detroit to hold Aug. 31 memorial day for COVID-19 victims

A fireworks show that night will honor first responders, hospital workers and others on the front line of the coronavirus fight.
Jamon Jordan poses with a photo of his mother, Jacquelynne Jordan, in Detroit, Friday, April 24, 2020. Jamon Jordan could not mourn his mother in the traditional way. At Jacquelynne Jordan's memorial in early April, there were just seven people. No hugs. No traditional dinner where family members could gather to honor the 66-year-old matriarch's memory after she died from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — The city of Detroit will have a memorial day to honor more than 1,400 residents who have died from COVID-19.

Families are being invited to share photos that will be enlarged and displayed at Belle Isle State Park on Aug. 31 as part of a memorial drive around the island. Every person, church and community group in southeastern Michigan will be invited to ring bells for 15 minutes at 8:45 a.m. 

