Detroit to hold Aug. 31 memorial day for COVID-19 victims

A fireworks show that night will honor first responders, hospital workers and others on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

DETROIT — The city of Detroit will have a memorial day to honor more than 1,400 residents who have died from COVID-19.

Families are being invited to share photos that will be enlarged and displayed at Belle Isle State Park on Aug. 31 as part of a memorial drive around the island. Every person, church and community group in southeastern Michigan will be invited to ring bells for 15 minutes at 8:45 a.m.

A fireworks show that night will honor first responders, hospital workers and others on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

RELATED HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.