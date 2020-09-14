Driver tried to 'lure' Wayland middle school student into vehicle

The district said the student is safe.

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Wayland Union Middle School student waiting at a bus stop reported that a driver tried to "lure" them into a vehicle Monday morning.

A letter from the Wayland Union Superintendent Dr. Christina M. Hinds said the student refused, and the bus arrived shortly after the incident. The student got on the bus and reported it to the bus driver.

The district said the student is safe.

The incident was reported to police. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office and the Wayland Union Schools District Security Officer investigated the situation.

The district encouraged parents to talk to their children about safety and reporting suspicious activity to adults.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.