Early Morning Rush | Friday, July 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Ryan Leany, 16, was visiting North Beach in Ferrysburg last evening with a church youth group when he got swept away by the waves.

Leany was going to be starting his Junior year at Mona Shores High School in the fall. He played football for the high school, wearing #80 on his jersey.

GROUP STEALS $16K FROM ULTA STORE: The price people have to pay for beauty can be considered extreme, so some have decided to just not pay at all.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple incidents of theft at ULTA Beauty. The incidents happened on July 11 and 13 at the West Main St. location in Oshtemo Township.

Police say the crimes are committed by an organized crime group who have stolen up to $16,000 in merchandise, mainly perfume.

LEGALLY BLIND HUNTER: Hunters in Michigan have to apply for tags that give them permission to hunt different animals. Certain tags are harder to get than others, and one West Michigan hunter says he hit the jackpot.

Freeland faces a challenge the majority don't when he goes hunting.

"I am legally blind in my left eye," he explains.

FORECAST: The weather pattern shifts to Friday showers but is now a nicer weekend.

