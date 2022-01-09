Plane makes emergency landing in GR after staff notice landing gear not working properly

The plane was able to land without incident after returning to the airport.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A private aircraft made an emergency landing at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Sunday morning, officials say.

The small aircraft had already taken off when the staff realized that the plane’s landing gear was not functioning properly.

The plane returned to the airport and was able to land without incident.

