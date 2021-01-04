Express Employment Professionals to host mass hiring event

The event will fill 500 jobs in manufacturing, warehousing and industrial fields.

WYOMING, Mich. — Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a hiring event April 7 to fill 500 job openings, partnered with 125 companies in the Grand Rapids area. Candidates can choose between in-person or phone interviews and may be offered positions immediately.

Owner of Express Employment Professionals Janis Petrini said that the coronavirus pandemic and a recovering economy has created a "perfect storm" for mass hirings.

"When looking at light industrial, manufacturing, warehousing and similar positions it is definitely a job seekers' market," Petrini said. "The good news for job seekers is that they will have more opportunities than ever before and could receive higher pay and better benefits as companies compete for top talent. For those who are unemployed or under-employed, now is the time to find a great position with competitive pay and great long-term growth opportunities.”

Interested candidates should come to the event between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. prepared to interview. Phone interviews can also be scheduled. For full information, click here.

