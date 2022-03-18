Family of Wyoming fatal shooting victim speaks out

Meanwhile, the attorney for Sakina Muhammad says she was being strangled and acted out of desperation.

WYOMING, Mich. — Tekeshon Nelson says her son Kwan Winston should still be alive today. His girlfriend, Sakina Muhammad, claims she acted in self-defense in his shooting death, but Nelson doesn't believe that.

A domestic disturbance on Sunday, March 13 in Wyoming turned deadly when 21-year-old Sakina Muhammad allegedly shot and killed her 27-year-old boyfriend, Kwan Andre Winston Jr.

She's been charged with murder.

Muhammad's attorney Anthony Greene is questioning why charges were brought against his client. He claims she was in fear for her life.

Greene claims Muhammad was home at their apartment with her 11-month-old daughter when Winston showed up there.

Greene says Winston had been ordered out of the apartment and was in violation of a no-contact order.

He was out on bond and was awaiting sentencing for an assault charge that happened in January in which he pled down to a misdemeanor.

Meanwhile, Winston's family says they don't believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Tekeshon Nelson alleges it was Muhammad who abused her son: "I saw cuts, scars, scrapes. I saw my son with a lot of bite marks, scratches on his hand."

Muhammad is due back in court on March 30 for a probable cause conference.

