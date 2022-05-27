Family remembers their brother after he was murdered at an ATM on Tuesday

Joseph Wilder directed his church choir for more than 20 years. He was shot and killed at an ATM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brothers Paul and Phil Wilder strained to hold back tears as they entered the sanctuary of the Apostolic Faith Church.

They grew up attending services there alongside their younger brother Joseph. Joseph would go on to direct the choir for more than two decades.

It's the first time Paul has returned since his brother was killed.

"For me it’s a comfort," Paul said. "I haven’t been here in a while, I can feel Joe here." Paul attends services at another church in Grand Rapids. Middle brother Phil was a member of his brothers choir.

Joseph Wilder was 50 years old. He was a father of three, a husband of 25 years and a man of deep faith. His brothers say he lived with purpose - always calling to check in at just the right time and inspiring others to live a holy life like he did.

"He had a purpose," Phil said. "His purpose was to make a difference. Not only in his family but he wanted to impact everybody." Phil believes his brother is smiling down on him. He said his brother can finally rest, having lived a full, albeit cut short, life.

"We’re angry, we’re healing." The brothers said. "We’re going to make it. We don’t like what happened. But we’re going to keep singing no matter what." They say as Christians they are asking for prayers, while praying for those who have done evil to their family. They say honoring Joseph means hoping 'God shows mercy' to the souls of the two men who murdered him.