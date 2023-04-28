x
28-year-old killed after Holland Twp crash

Credit: 13 On Your Side

HOLLAND, Mich. — One man has died after a motorcycle and car crashed Friday evening, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened after 5:30 p.m. in Holland Township after a motorcyclist was headed east on Riley Street when a Volkswagen Passat turned in front of him to go south on 132nd Ave.

The 28-yearold motorcyclist died from his injuries.

A 64-year-old passenger in the Volkswagen was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

