28-year-old killed after Holland Twp crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — One man has died after a motorcycle and car crashed Friday evening, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened after 5:30 p.m. in Holland Township after a motorcyclist was headed east on Riley Street when a Volkswagen Passat turned in front of him to go south on 132nd Ave.

The 28-yearold motorcyclist died from his injuries.

A 64-year-old passenger in the Volkswagen was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

