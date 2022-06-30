x
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash in Kent Co.

A southbound Chevy Trailblazer crossed over the center turn lane and struck a northbound GMC Terrain, according to police.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
The scene of a crash on Kalamazoo Avenue and Crystal Springs Boulevard.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Kent County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Crystal Springs Boulevard. A southbound Chevy Trailblazer had crossed over the center turn lane and struck a northbound GMC Terrain, according to police.

Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the Trailblazer, a 42-year-old Caledonia man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Terrain, a 29-year-old Alto man, was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

