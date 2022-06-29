Man in critical condition after swerving motorcycle to avoid collision, crashing

A Jeep pulled in front of a motorcycle, and while the motorcyclist was able to avoid colliding with the Jeep, he lost control of his bike and crashed.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Oakfield Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say around 6 p.m., a Jeep stopped at Old 14 Mile Road and Lincoln Lake Avenue and pulled in front of a southbound motorcycle.

The motorcycle was able to avoid a collision with the Jeep, but lost control and crashed.

The motorcyclist is a 65-year-old man from Greenville, police say. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is still investigating the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.