Mausoleum damaged by fire at Grand Rapids cemetery

The mysterious fire on Friday at the Grand Rapids cemetery damaged its mausoleum facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a mysterious fire that damaged a Grand Rapids cemetery's mausoleum facility on Friday.

A fire broke out inside of the mausoleum at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery around 4 p.m., according to Everstory Partners, the owners of the cemetery.

Authorities are working with senior leadership at the cemetery to determine the cause of the fire, which at this time is unknown.

The extent of the damage is also not known and the cemetery says they will notify the families who were affected by the fire as soon as they are able to determine which crypts were damaged.

Authorities have closed the location and isn't allowing anyone in as of 9 p.m. on Friday.

Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery is asking all families that have loved ones entombed in the mausoleum to please email them at: wecare@everstorypartners.com to provide your most current contact information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.