Fremont Police Department investigating shooting in downtown district

Police believe this is an isolated event, and there is no threat to the community.

FREMONT, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in the downtown district Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in at an apartment in downtown Fremont on Main Street, near Division. One male victim was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

One person has been taken into custody and police do not believe there is a threat to the public. The suspect is being held at the Newaygo County Jail in White Cloud.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fremont Police Department.

