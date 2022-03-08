Newaygo county woman brutalized in knife attack now recovering at home

The family says she is out of the hospital and will have more surgeries on an outpatient basis. The woman's fiancé is also recovering at home.

FREMONT, Michigan — The young Fremont couple who were both attacked by a man with a knife last week are now at home recovering, family say.

Jewel Daniels, 22, and her fiancé Kiegan Ostrander were inside an apartment when authorities say that Deion Hanna broke in and stabbed them both.

The woman's mother, Marlene Vincent, says Daniels is out of the hospital and recovering at home, though she'll need more surgeries on an outpatient basis.

"We are just overwhelmed by the amount of support being received from the community. We could not be more grateful," Vincent said in a recent Facebook post.

Daniels' fiancé, Keigan Ostrander, was also hurt in the attack. Vincent says he was stabbed twice in the neck. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is by his fiancé's side.

Vincent says her daughter knew the suspect, 24-year-old Deion Hanna, and believes the attack was not random.

Hanna has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including assault with intent to murder. His bond was set at $5 million.

GoFundMe's have been established for both Jewel Daniels and Kiegan Ostrander.

