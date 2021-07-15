Get Vaccinated & Get Rewarded: Meijer giving $10 coupons to vaccinated shoppers

Customers who have already been vaccinated can bring their completed vaccination card to a local Meijer Pharmacy to receive the coupon.

Meijer has introduced a new initiative to encourage eligible individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the new Get Vaccinated & Get Rewarded incentive, Meijer is giving customers a $10 off coupon for any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at one of its pharmacies.

The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines, with any provider. Customers who have already been vaccinated can bring their completed vaccination card to a local Meijer Pharmacy to receive the coupon.

Both coupons are valid through July 15, 2021.

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at Meijer can be completed here.

