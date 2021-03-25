GR adopts advertising, sponsorship policies

The support is critical in sustaining and expanding parks, facilities, recreational opportunities and various transit programs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City Commission Tuesday adopted a series of resolutions regulating transit-related advertising and sponsorships, parks and recreation sponsorships and parks naming protocols.

The policies assist with gaining the necessary financial and in-kind support that is becoming even more critical to sustain and expand parks, facilities, recreational opportunities and various transit programs.

Transit Advertising Policy

The new Transit Advertising Policy allows for and governs advertising on City-owned or controlled transit facilities and transit vehicles. This currently encompass DASH buses and all mobility and transit stop amenities (scooter and bike share infrastructure, stops, shelters, and benches) within City limits.

“Potential benefits of increased revenue include improvement of bus stops and amenities through more robust cleaning and maintenance, as well as seeking future innovative and modern mobility solutions,” said Mobile GR Director Josh Naramore.

Naming or renaming parks and recreational facilities

The City Commission approved a policy allowing for important recognition of donors who may wish to financially support improvements within the city’s system of 75 parks and open spaces.

The policy helps guide individuals and organizations interested in naming or re-naming:

a park, building or major feature named for a significant person, event or place

a park, building or major feature associated with a major gift

Parks and Recreation & Mobile GR Sponsorships

The Commission also approved a new sponsorship policy and amended the existing Parks and Recreation partnership and sponsorship program. The new policy aims to create more sophisticated business partnerships with for-profit sectors in the form of event, program, project and site sponsorships.

The policy offers two sponsorship categories around event and project sponsorships. These include financial or in-kind support for a department organized event on City property and for a specific department project, typically a one-time effort.

Program sponsorships may include a series of on-going activities like youth sports, classes or commuter training.

Site sponsorships may include support for specific places or features (e.g. park entry flower beds, river walkways and planting beds, shared mobility docking stations or bicycle repair stands).

City Commission also amended its Adopt-A- Park, and Parks and Recreation partnership and sponsorship programs policy. The policy established a procedure and basic criteria for organizations, donors and volunteers seeking to provide or partner with the Parks and Recreation Department in the provision of funds, programs or facilities uses.

For a presentation detailing the mobility advertising, sponsorship and park naming policies outline above, click here.

