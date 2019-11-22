GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven Elementary School is closed and students have been relocated due to a "vague threat" Friday morning.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools have evacuated students at Rosy Mound Elementary School following the situation. They can be picked up at Lakeshore Middle School.

According to the district's Facebook, the school received an anonymous tip through OK2Say that there was a possible threat. The information was vague, so the district emptied the building as a precaution.

The district says students are safe.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety are working together to investigate the situation. Anyone with information should contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or online through mosotips.com.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.