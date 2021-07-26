Ottawa Co. police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

Police say she was last seen walking in the road near her home on Buchanan Street in Grand Haven around 1:30 p.m.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 81-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Police say she was last seen walking in the road near her home on Buchanan Street in Grand Haven around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Rose McCaleb is described as a white female, 5'4" and 165 pounds. Rose has dark red, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 800-249-0911.

