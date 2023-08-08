Grand Haven City Beach welcomes 40th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest

Artists of all skill levels are set to transform Grand Haven City Beach into a sand sculpture landscape on Saturday, Aug. 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The 40th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest returns to Grand Haven City Beach this weekend.

Organized by the Camber of Commerce of Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg and Lake Michigan Credit Union, participants of all skill levels will flock to the beach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Artists will have a two-hour time block from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sculpt the sand without any artificial supports.

Teams, families and individual artists' creations will be judged and awarded prizes.

In order to compete, you'll have to register and pay the participation fee before the event begins.

If you'd like to register ahead of time to build your own sculpture and have a chance to take home a prize, sign up here.

Grand Haven rocks! 👍 The annual Sand Sculpture Contest is less than a week away! Come have a fun day in the sun... Posted by Sand Sculpture Contest | Grand Haven on Monday, August 7, 2023

