GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Haven are reporting an uptick of reports regarding "sick raccoons" and warns the public that the animals should be avoided.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, there have been reports of five sick raccoons in the past few weeks.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the reports are more prevalent than normal in Ottawa County and it is believed the raccoons are suffering from canine distemper.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious virus with no known cure that affects raccoons, dogs and other animals.

The DNR reports that an annual “die-off” of raccoons from distemper is normal. Raccoons are nocturnal and when seen outside during daylight hours may be infected with the disease.

Grand Haven Police say one raccoon was captured and killed in the area of Fulton Street near N Albee Street. The raccoon was sent to Michigan State University for testing. Authorities say they will provide more information about the results when they become available.

Canine distemper affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems, according to a FAQ provided by the Grand Haven Police. Raccoons and dogs are predisposed to the disease, but it also commonly infects skunks. Canine distemper is often fatal and of the animals that do recover, many display permanent neurological damage.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Activity Summary Tuesday, January 28, 2020 0419 1200 block of Frankl...

Grand Haven Police recommends anyone who sees a sick raccoon should not get close and call 911. Pets should be kept inside. Homeowners should remove any food or garbage outside of their homes and take down any birdfeeders that attract raccoons.

If you see a dead raccoon in Grand Haven, call the Department of Public Words at 616-847-3492. Crews will respond to the location to properly remove and dispose of the body.

Visit the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety's Facebook page for more information about canine distemper and what the city is doing to combat it.

More information about canine (and feline) distemper can be found on the Michigan DNR's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Ottawa County news on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.