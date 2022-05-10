Grand Rapids commission to vote on $160,000 renovation increase to Rosa Parks Circle project

This ask would need to be approved by a vote as the commission previously authorized funding for the contractor to the tune of $2,464,322.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite setbacks in construction, the City of Grand Rapids still plans to reopen Rosa Parks Circle to the public at the start of June.

However, City Engineer Tim Burkman is asking the City Commission for an additional $160,000 in funding to complete the project, now pushing the renovation costs to more than $3 million.

This ask would need to be approved by a vote as the commission previously authorized funding for contractor Granger Construction Company to the tune of $2,464,322.

According to a resolution that will be voted on Tuesday, the original scope of work was developed in 2019 when costs were significantly lower.

Many industries across the country have been dealing with supply chain issues and shipping delays.

This project was not immune.

Rosa Parks Circle was closed in May 2021 for restoration and preservation, including upgraded restrooms, a walking path and services building, an enhanced bandshell, improved lighting and some upkeep on the existing pools and fountains.

The renovations also included replacing existing seating with granite slabs. Shipping delays receiving the granite from California have caused project delays.

Costs have continued to rise.

According to the resolution, the contractor also identified some areas the engineering department may want to address, including the replacement of a portion of a sewer line serving the restrooms, portions of irrigation main replacement, and updates to lighting controls.

Private investments of more than $1.6 million, $550,000 from the Downtown Development Authority and $860,000 from the Parks Millage Fund are paying for the construction costs.

The increase would be funded by the Parks Millage Fund.

You can read the entire resolution here:

City commissioners will vote on the resolution Tuesday.

City officials still have their eyes set on a June 1 opening, with a rededication ceremony planned for June 17.

