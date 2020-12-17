Suspect charged in fatal shooting involving crash into building

Police tried to stop a vehicle that was being driven erratically, but it crashed into the side of a building.

Grand Rapids investigators have identified the victim and suspect in a homicide.

It happened on Dec. 6 near Burton St. SE and South Division Ave. Police tried to stop a vehicle that was being driven erratically, but it crashed into the side of a building. Officers soon discovered that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The driver, 23-year-old Michael Eastwood, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect in the shooting as been identified as 18-year-old Lonnie Jay Sanders of Grand Rapids. He is facing charges of felony murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

If convicted Sanders could face life in prison.

Despite the arrest, detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.



