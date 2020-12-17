City of Grand Rapids offices closed during holidays, trash and recycling pick-up schedule delayed

Offices will be closed over the holidays and the refuse and recycling curbside services will be delayed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. They also are closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. City offices are open for business Dec. 28, 29, 30 and 31.

All Grand Rapids Public Library locations will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The West Leonard, Seymour and Yankee Clipper branches will also be closed Saturday, Dec. 26. All library locations will be closed at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and be closed Jan. 1 for the New Years’ holiday. The West Leonard, Seymour and Yankee Clipper branches will also be closed Saturday, Jan. 2.

Refuse and recycling curbside collections are delayed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Those pick-ups will occur on Saturday.

As city offices reopen, staff will continue to implement service adjustments in line with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The city's Customer Service Center, located on the Monroe Avenue level of City Hall, will remain open to walk-in service 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday; however, all other offices will be available by appointment only.

For 24-hour access to a variety of city services 365 days a year, click here.

