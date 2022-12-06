Grand Rapids committee approves new agreement with police union

A collective bargaining agreement was approved by the city's Committee of the Whole. Final approval Tuesday evening would be a financial boost for GRPD officers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A collective bargaining agreement between the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association was approved 6-0 by the city’s Committee of the Whole Tuesday morning. Two other resolutions directly related to the agreement were also passed.

But in order to be finalized, the contract must also be approved by the City Commission. According to documentation for the commission’s meeting at 7 p.m., the item is part of a consent agenda, meaning it’s coupled with several other items that were also previously approved.

The new contract, if approved, would cover the period from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.

The agreement calls for the city to increase wages by 6% effective July 1, 2022, 2% effective July 1, 2023 and then 1.5% come July 1, 2024.

It also increases salaries for officers at certain steps, and eliminates the recruit salary step.

The contract will also effectively increase the amount of time that class 1 disciplinary records will stay on an officer’s record – raising it from two to four years.

Juneteenth will also be a paid holiday for officers. New police officers will be provided a $1,000 signing bonus.

A financial incentive will also be offered for officers who are bilingual and multilingual. First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, reflecting on the agreement, said it’s only fair that officers are compensated competitively, and added that GRPD would be the first police department within the state to incentivize those who speak multiple languages.

The “civilianization” of certain roles would also begin, allowing offers to focus on more serious policework.

If approved, the money will be appropriated from the city’s general fund.

