29-year-old Grand Rapids motorcyclist dead after crash likely involving alcohol, police say

First responders treated the man, then transported him to the hospital where his condition was critical. He later died, police say.

WYOMING, Michigan — A man is dead after an overnight motorcycle crash in Wyoming, police say.

Officers arrived at South Division Avenue and 52nd Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. They found a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man suffering from serious injuries.

First responders treated the man, then transported him to the hospital where his condition was critical. He later died, police say.

The other driver, who was in an SUV, remained on the scene to speak with officers. Police believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

The investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.