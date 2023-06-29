Man hospitalized after crash into tree in Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office believes that the driver may have been suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on Lake Michigan Drive Thursday after a man lost control of his car and hit a tree.

Around 10:45 a.m. this morning, Ottawa County Central Dispatch received several calls about a silver Dodge Ram hitting street signs and curbs.

Several minutes later, they received a call that the truck had left the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 64th Avenue in Allendale Township.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a 49-year-old man from Grandville with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the driver may have been suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

As of 12:15 p.m., Lake Michigan Drive is closed westbound at 64th Avenue while the crash scene is investigated by authorities.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.