Man hospitalized after crash into tree in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on Lake Michigan Drive Thursday after a man lost control of his car and hit a tree.
Around 10:45 a.m. this morning, Ottawa County Central Dispatch received several calls about a silver Dodge Ram hitting street signs and curbs.
Several minutes later, they received a call that the truck had left the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 64th Avenue in Allendale Township.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a 49-year-old man from Grandville with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.
Preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the driver may have been suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
As of 12:15 p.m., Lake Michigan Drive is closed westbound at 64th Avenue while the crash scene is investigated by authorities.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
