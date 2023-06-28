MSP release dash and body cam video of Muskegon high speed chase ending in crash

A high speed chase on the streets of Muskegon ends with a crash between a state police cruiser and the suspect vehicle.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) released footage from a high speed crash in Muskegon on June 15.

The crash resulted from a high speed chase involving MSP and a stolen vehicle.

MSP said that the stolen vehicle was being pursued by another MSP cruiser when it approached the intersection of Holbrook and Peck Street near Marsh Field.

A second MSP cruiser was moving to intercept the suspect vehicle when it pulled out in front of the cruiser, resulting in the crash.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the two MSP troopers and the two suspects in the stolen vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The MSP troopers have since been discharged from the hospital. No update was provided for the conditions of the two suspects in the stolen vehicle.

"This is a situation that we never want to deal with, especially when we're dealing with other individuals. We never want to see this happen. And so our thoughts go out to the troopers, their families, the families of the individuals that were in the other vehicle...it's a senseless thing that happens," said Lt. Robinson.

