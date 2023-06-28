x
Truck crashes into house in Comstock Park

The driver had injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital. No one was in the home at the time of the crash, according to police.
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Comstock Park.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. when a truck crashed into the front of a home in the 200 block of Stowell Street NW in Comstock Park.

Police say that they are trying to figure out if there was a medical emergency prior to the driver of the truck crashing into the home.

The driver had injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash, police reported.

The porch on the home collapsed on the truck as a result of the crash.

Consumers Energy and DTE were assisting the police and firefighters with the crash scene and cleanup.

