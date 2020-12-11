x
GRPD searching for stabbing suspect who abducted infant

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are searching for a stabbing suspect  that took a 6-month-old child early Thursday morning. 

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers were called around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing in the area of Brenner Street NE and North Avenue NE.

Police said a man stabbed a woman then took their 6-month-old child. The mother told officer she doesn't believe the child is in danger. 

Officers are searching for the father, but have not released a description. 

The woman received minor injuries in the incident, but refused medial attention, GRPD said. 

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

