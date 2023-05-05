34-year-old man hospitalized after Grand Rapids shooting

Police say he was shot in the hip

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 34 year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday night according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Union Avenue SE a block south of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police say the victim was shot in the hip, and is expected to survive.

If you have any information for the investigation, contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380. You can also contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.