GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Interim Police Chief David Kiddle and Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington will talk to the media Friday after several shootings in the city over the past week.

Ten shootings have occurred over a five day period, with the latest being at Joe Taylor Memorial Park on Baster Street SE on Wednesday, June 26.

A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back. A suspect has not been arrested in this incident.

The press conference will be held at the park where the shooting happened, starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

"Ten shootings have taken place in the city of Grand Rapids in the past five days, resulting in six injuries," the department said in a press release.

"This is unusual for Grand Rapids and it is concerning for city leaders and community members," they said.

Anyone who has any information about any of the shootings is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-4177 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

