Restaurants not worried about Irish on Ionia cancellation

The Irish on Ionia cancellation is not putting a damper on St. Patrick's Day celebrations for local businesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Irish on Ionia, the St. Patrick’s Day-themed street party in downtown Grand Rapids, was canceled once again this year.

Event organizers made the announcement in January, citing public health considerations for the city.

Despite the cancellation, some business owners say they’re not worried.

That’s because not only is it St. Patrick’s Day, but also the start of March Madness. Country music star Reba McEntire is stopping at Van Andel Arena, too.

Businesses predict it’s going to be a very busy day downtown.

This is the third year in a row Irish on Ionia has been canceled.

And while it generates a lot of money for businesses, the holiday itself always attracts a lot of people downtown.

Chris Cutting, the General Manager of Peppino’s, says at the height of the pandemic they encountered challenges like everyone else. Now, even with restrictions easing, takeout business remains strong.

He believes despite Irish on Ionia’s cancellation they’re going to have customers nonstop all day long.

“I think that it makes sense to put a pause on it. I think a lot of people just love coming down and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Also, you know, it's kind of a sign that the weather's changing. And there's a lot of good stuff to come with the weather. So, people just want to get out. And I think, with what we've gone through in the past two years with COVID, even more, so people are probably going to just be wanting to go out and have a good time downtown,” Cutting said.

Businesses are hopeful Irish on Ionia will return next year.

Cutting says there’s a lot to look forward to including yummy St. Patrick’s Day staples like corned beef and green beer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.