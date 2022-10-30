Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline

Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on East Beltline with no headlights around 3 a.m., causing a head-on collision with a truck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m.

Police believe a 28-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of East Beltline with no headlights on when she hit a pickup truck traveling south head-on.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The truck's passengers, a 26- and 27-year-old man, were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area was closed for several hours, but has since reopened to traffic.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.