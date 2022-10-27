x
Several cars involved in Grand Rapids crash

While the amount of people hurt was not provided, police say the victims have suffered minor injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a crash involving several vehicles that happened Thursday evening in Grand Rapids.

The incident took place after 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Authorities say there were 3 to 4 cars that collided, resulting in one to be surrounded in smoke. It is unknown what caused the incident.

The westbound lanes of I-196 were shut down for a time and has now since been reopened.

