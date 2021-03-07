Grand Rapids woman killed in rollover crash

Police say the woman was traveling westbound on I-96 when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 42-year-old Grand Rapids woman was killed Sunday morning in Ionia County in a rollover crash.

Police say the woman was traveling westbound on I-96 when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times. The woman was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.