Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle Thursday in Kent County

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Cascade Township, police say.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 36th Street and Cascade Road. According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a man was killed in the crash.

Police have not released the victim's identity or confirmed that an arrest has been made. The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unknown.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

