Motorcyclist thrown into ditch in collision on Port Sheldon St.

A collision caused by a car at the intersection of Port Sheldon and 104th sent a motorcyclist into a ditch with serious injuries, police say.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An accident at the intersection of Port Sheldon St. and 104th Ave. on Thursday threw a motorcyclist into a nearby ditch with serious injuries, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

The crash took place at nearly 4 a.m. Thursday morning in Olive Township.

The car, driven by a 35-year-old Holland resident, was driving South on 104th when he collided with a motorcycle. The man did not see the rider that was traveling East on Port Sheldon.

The motorcycle was driven by a 56-year-old man from Norton Shores. He was thrown into a nearby ditch and suffered serious injuries from the collision. Officers say he was wearing a helmet.

The man was transported to Spectrum Hospital by an AMR Ambulance. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.

   

